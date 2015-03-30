Police arrest two in robbery of Lindenhurst 7-Eleven

A 67-year-old Lindenhurst man and his wife were arrested late Sunday after he attempted to rob a gas station, then succeeded in robbing a 7-Eleven about half-an-hour later, Suffolk County Police said.

Francisco Gonzalez first entered OK Petroleum, 569 Rte. 109, West Babylon, and "demanded money, but fled without any proceeds," police said.

He moved on to the 7-Eleven at 175 Sunrise Hwy., Lindenhurst, claimed he had a gun, demanded cash and at 6:50 p.m. Sunday drove off in a Toyota Camry with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

He did not "display a weapon," a police spokeswoman said.

At 11 p.m., officers from the First Precinct saw a car fitting the description enter the parking lot of a Lindenhurst apartment complex. They arrested Gonzalez and his wife, Mary Gonzalez, 51, who was also in the car.

Gonzalez was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree attempted robbery and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He is to be held at the First Precinct and arraigned Tuesday at First District Court, Central Islip.

His wife, charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, was released and is to appear in court at a later date, police said.

With Patricia Kitchen and Gary Dymski