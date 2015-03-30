Long IslandSuffolk

Suffolk police investigating possible robbery of Lindenhurst 7-Eleven store

Suffolk Police were investigating reports of a robbery at a Lindenhurst 7-Eleven convenience store Sunday night.

A police spokeswoman said the department received a call at 7:05 p.m. about a robbery at the store, located at 175 Sunrise Hwy.

As of 11 p.m. Sunday, authorities said the investigation was ongoing and no information was available about the number of suspects involved. Police said no one at the 7-Eleven was injured.

