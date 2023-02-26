Cops: Suffolk officers help deliver baby in vehicle on LIE 

A Woodbury couple welcomed a baby girl into the world Sunday morning in a vehicle on the side of the LIE after Suffolk police officers and Brentwood paramedics helped deliver the infant, authorities said.

A 911 call at 2:04 a.m. reported a woman in labor inside a vehicle on the right shoulder of the westbound Long Island Expressway near Exit 53, according to Suffolk police. When police officers arrived, they found Amy Steinberg, who was accompanied by her husband Ian, about to give birth in the backseat.

A half-hour later, police said, Sgt. Justin Carey, officers Kenneth Bunger, Arnold Reyes and Matthew Siesto and paramedics from Brentwood Legion Ambulance helped Steinberg deliver the newborn, police said.

Steinberg, 36, and her daughter were taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where police said they are in good condition.

The officers ended their tours early Sunday and the police department did not make them available for interviews. The new parents could not immediately be reached for comment.