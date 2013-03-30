Suffolk police rescue injured fox

An injured fox that suffered what appeared to be two broken legs was found by police Saturday morning in East Islip, authorities said.

The hobbled animal was found laying against a fence in the 50 block of Harwood Avenue near the Heckscher State Parkway shortly after 10 a.m., Suffolk County police said.

Officers from the Emergency Services Unit placed the fox in a box lined with leaves and took the animal to a wildlife rehabilitation facility in Selden.

It was not immediately clear how the fox became injured.