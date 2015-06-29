Suffolk police seek suspected serial bank robber

A man held up a Patchogue bank Monday in what police believe is his fourth bank robbery this month, Suffolk police said in offering a reward in the case.

He handed a note at 9:40 a.m. to a teller at Chase, 472 Medford Ave., and ran away after getting the money, police said.

The serial bank robber wore what looks like the same, distinctive cap in all four holdups, said Det. Lt. Edward Reilly of the pattern crime unit. Surveillance photos show what appear to be a black-colored symbol or lettering in the center of an emblem-like artwork.

The man who targeted Chase Monday also held up the Chase branch at 2430 N. Ocean Ave. in Farmingville on June 11; Chase at 2650 Sunrise Hwy. in East Islip on June 24; and Capital One at 131 Portion Rd. in Lake Ronkonkoma on June 25.

The robber, who wore sunglasses also in all four crimes, appears to be between 35 and 45 years old, is at least 6 feet tall and has a thin build, police said.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.