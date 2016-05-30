Suffolk police to auction 100 cars, vans, SUVs, motorcycles
Suffolk County police will stage a vehicle auction on June 11 at the department’s impound yard in Westhampton, police said Monday.
The auction, which begins at 9 a.m., has 100 vehicles, including pickups, vans, sport utility vehicles and motorcycles, according to a Monday news release.
All vehicles are sold “as is” and all sales are final, the release said.
Previewing of vehicles is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 9 and 10. Prospective buyers must register to bid in the auction, and registration is on each preview day, the release said.
A state-issued driver’s license or identification card is required to register; to register as a business, a state tax certificate is required.
Additional terms are at the department’s website, suffolkpd.org.