Porsche, dump truck among vehicles Suffolk police to auction, starting at $500

Want a used Mercedes, Jaguar or even a Porsche? Maybe you’re more in the market for a Prius, a motorcycle — or even a dump truck.

A Suffolk County Police Impound Section vehicle auction scheduled for Saturday in Westhampton will have these among more than 120 lots to be auctioned off, including SUVs, vehicle trailers and a wide range of cars.

The auction will take place at 9 a.m. at the impound yard at 100 Old Country Rd., rain or shine. Those interested can preview the vehicles between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Vehicles also will be available for preview one hour before the start of bidding Saturday.

Among vehicles up for auction are a 2015 Mercedes S600, a 2011 Mercedes GL450, a 1986 Nissan 300ZX, a 2018 Dodge Ram 1500, a 2001 Jaguar S-Type, a 2006 Porsche Cayenne and a 2003 Lincoln Aviator.

Bidding will start at $500. All vehicles are sold in “as-is” condition.

Here is a complete list of available vehicles, along with the terms of the auction:

For auction details visit www.suffolkpd.org