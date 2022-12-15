Suffolk sheriff's office to be hub for national intelligence center, Toulon tells 52 new corrections officer graduates

The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office serves as a hub for a national center that will gather and share intelligence from jails across the United States, Sheriff Errol Toulon announced Thursday during a graduation ceremony for 52 new corrections officers.

“Soon we will be launching a CIC, which is the Correction Intelligence Center, and what we are going to be doing is sharing intelligence with jails and prisons across the United States,” Toulon said during the graduation ceremony in Brentwood. “The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office will be the hub of that information so we can vigorously work to combat crimes in our communities.”

Toulon said the sheriff’s intelligence unit, led by Undersheriff Kevin Catalina, had teamed up with Suffolk police and Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney’s officer to solve and prevent crimes in the county.

Gang takedown

The unit played a significant role in the takedown of 18 people who were allegedly members of the “No Fake Love” gang. According to a 148-count indictment announced earlier this week by Tierney, the gang was responsible for the murder of a man outside a Farmingville nightclub, violent carjackings and the shooting of two teens outside Rep. Lee Zeldin’s home.

Officials said the gang took orders from two leaders who were in custody in a Suffolk jail on other charges.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Newly graduated Suffolk County Corrections Officer Jaylin Smith, center, makes three generations of law enforcement officials in his family. He joins his grandmother, New York City Corrections Assistant Deputy Warden Darlene Covington, left, and his mother, New York City Correction Officer Tiffany Massey. Credit: Danielle Silverman

Toulon told the 52 new corrections officers, representing one of the most diverse classes in the history of the agency, that they were joining a team dedicated to not only solving or preventing crime, but also rehabilitating inmates.

“The Suffolk County Correctional Facility is a new and innovative and progressive environment,” Toulon said. “We are the cure and the prevention of society’s woes, and I’ll tell you why we are the cure.”

The sheriff’s office had created a variety of programs, including substance abuse treatment, mental health counseling, employment assistance and housing, designed to prevent inmates from returning to jail, Toulon told the new corrections officers and their families.

“If we can help these men and women that are incarcerated return back to our communities, that is one less victim that we will have and that individual will be better off,” he said.

Work in 2 Suffolk jails

The new corrections officers completed a 13-week training program. They join a force of 837 corrections officers working in Suffolk jails in Yaphank and Riverhead.

“To enter this career, to enter law enforcement, there is no more important task that we have in government than protecting the public, public safety,” Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone told the graduates. “And all of you, as correction officers, are critical to keeping our public safe, our communities safe, in many ways the unsung heroes of law enforcement.”

About two-thirds of the graduates, who range in age from 21 to 51, are white. Nearly 20% are Black and 13% are Hispanic. Forty-five are male and seven are women. Ten had previously worked as corrections officers at New York City’s Rikers Island or state correctional facilities.

The latest Suffolk corrections officer class is the third in 2022. Officials said 140 new corrections officers graduated from the Suffolk academy this year, the most in the agency’s history.

The September 2022 class had a similar racial breakdown, officials said.