County Road 39 traffic to Hamptons: Suffolk seeks solutions

County Road 39 in eastern Suffolk County for years has been the "Gateway to the Hamptons" and the primary thoroughfare taking thousands of Long Islanders to the bucolic beaches of Southampton.

But as people prepare to head out east this holiday weekend for one last excursion, Suffolk County officials are raising concerns that traffic in the area has hit a breaking point for both residents and commuters.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone on Thursday announced his office would release a request for proposals to address traffic solutions for the seven-mile corridor, which stretches from Hampton Bays to Southampton Village.

"Not only is it impacting the quality of life of people here in the community, but we also understand and recognize the importance of the economy and its impact on the environment," Bellone said during a news conference at the Southampton Long Island Rail Road station. "So this is a major issue."

The traffic study, he said, would be one the largest in the county's history and would seek "innovative, creative ideas."

Among the ideas under consideration, Bellone said, is adding a lane that would carry traffic east in the morning, then switch westbound for the outflow of traffic in the afternoon.

But in addition to roadway capacity, the analysis will address the "demand' side of the traffic equation, Bellone said, including additional housing options so residents can live closer to their jobs and conceiving ways to better utilize the LIRR to reduce congestion.

Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman said the county should consider eliminating traffic lights and adding roundabouts in highly congested areas.

"It's the main artery, and when it's choked, it affects not only people's commute times and the local economy but it also affects a lot of the residential side streets that absorb the traffic," he said.

Southampton Village Mayor Bill Manger said the volume of cars during the summer months has become unmanageable. Manger pointed to local residents who have complained to him that they cannot exit their driveways between 4 and 7 p.m. because of the heavy traffic.

"The success we've had here on the East End is now really hurting us," he said. "So we do need to find a solution because it's not going to get better. It's only going to get worse."

With John Roca