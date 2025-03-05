Suffolk County later this month will honor Vietnam veterans at a celebration to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the war’s end.

Suffolk County Executive Edward P. Romaine described the event as a “big welcome home party,” since so many of the veterans of that era returned home to a divided nation.

The 11:30 a.m. event on March 29 in Hauppauge aligns with National Vietnam War Veterans Day, marking March 29, 1973 as the date when the last U.S. troops left Vietnam. The end of the war officially ended on April 30, 1975.

Joseph Cognitore, commander of VFW Post 6249 in Rocky Point, described the upcoming event as “bittersweet” for many of his fellow Vietnam veterans.

“Sweet because we’re celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, and bitter because we have to remember those that didn’t make it,” he said at a news conference Wednesday.

Officials are encouraging any Vietnam veterans or family members to attend the event, which will include a ceremony and wreath laying. Military pieces from that era will be on display and the lobby of the H. Lee Dennison building will be transformed into a temporary museum that will remain open for at least a week after the event, officials said.

The March 29 celebration will be held in front of the Dennison building at an area known as Armed Forces Plaza.

Legis. Chad Lennon (R-Rocky Point) said there are more than 21,000 Vietnam veterans in Suffolk County and overall the county has the largest population of veterans in New York State, a statistic backed by official census figures.

“People always say, 'What can I do to thank a veteran?' ” he said. “You can thank them, but listen to their stories, and that’s what you’re going to hear with this celebration.”

Legis. Nick Caracappa (C-Selden) described the negative reception veterans received coming back from Vietnam as a "black eye on American history."

Marcelle Leis, the county’s Veterans Service Agency director, encouraged any veterans to reach out at 631-853-VETS about services the county provides.

Veterans Day in November will mark the end of a 13-year program to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the war. The Vietnam War Commemoration, authorized by Congress, launched in 2012.

“We don’t forget their service, we don’t forget their sacrifice,” Romaine said.