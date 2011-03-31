Suffolk workers approve new four-year pact

Suffolk's largest county union, the Association of Municipal Employees, ratified a new four-year contract late Thursday by a 5-to-1 margin.

The 6,500-member union endorsed the new agreement by a vote of 2,234 to 445 in its white-collar unit and 665 to 117 among blue-collar members, according to union president Cheryl Felice. The combined turnout was 61 percent, according to union officials.

The union, which has been without a contract since Jan. 1, 2009, will take a two-year wage freeze under the new contract but receive 2 percent increases in 2011 and 2012. This year's pay raise is retroactive to Jan. 1. The pact also includes increases in longevity pay and benefit fund contributions.

The new contract still must be ratified by the county legislature.