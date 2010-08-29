Sunny days ahead with temperatures in the 90s

After two days of ideal weather, it's time to prepare yourself for a hot and dry week ahead across Long Island, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will reach the low- to mid- 90s over the next few days, thanks to a stagnant high pressure system that will push temperatures above normal, meteorologist Matt Scalora said this morning.

The good news is that the humidity will stay relatively low, and the weather service doesn't anticipate the conditions will require any heat advisories.

Nighttime lows will hit the mid- to upper 60s through later this week.

And skies will be "clear and sunny," Scalora said, with little chance of precipitation.