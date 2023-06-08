Man high on drugs crashed into SUV on Sunrise Highway in Hampton Bays, killing driver, police say
A Wading River man was high on drugs when he crashed his sport utility vehicle into the rear of another SUV in Hampton Bays early Thursday morning, killing the 81-year-old driver, before he attempted to flee the scene, State Police said.
George Hackett, 52, crashed his 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe into the rear of a 2010 Nissan Armada on eastbound Sunrise Highway, sending the Nissan off the roadway and overturning several times before coming to rest in a wooded area, authorities said.
The driver of the Nissan, Franklin Blake of Jamaica, Queens, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, police said.
Hackett fled the scene on foot but was located a short time later by Southampton Town Police, officials said.
He will be arraigned in Southampton Town Court on Friday morning on charges of driving while ability impaired by drugs and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
The crash forced the temporary closure of parts of Sunrise Highway.
Police are asking that anyone with information about the crash to contact them at 631-756-3300.
With John Valenti
