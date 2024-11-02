Amaia Rivera, 6, dies in Bohemia crash on Sunrise Highway, police say

A 6-year-old Brentwood girl died after being ejected from the vehicle her father was driving as it left Sunrise Highway and struck a tree in Bohemia on Saturday afternoon, Suffolk police said.

Amaia Rivera was in the backseat of the westbound 2012 Infiniti G37 when her father lost control of the vehicle, which crossed all westbound lanes, left the roadway and hit a tree at about 3:35 p.m., police said. She was taken to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip in critical condition, according to police. In an update provided on Sunday morning, police said she had died.

A booster seat was located in the car and the circumstances of the ejection are under investigation, police said.

The girl's 51-year-old father, Calix Rivera Aguilar of Brentwood, was not injured in the crash, police said.

The westbound lanes of Sunrise Highway were closed for nearly four hours from Exit 48 for Smithtown and Locust avenues to Exit 46 at Carleton Avenue in Islip during the rescue and investigation, according to police and state officials.

The Infiniti was impounded for a safety check, police said. Fifth Squad detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact investigators at 631-854-8542.

Check back for updates on this developing story.