A Patchogue man was killed Tuesday morning in a one-car accident on a ramp to Sunrise Highway in Patchogue, Suffolk County police said.

Stanley Gravatt Jr., 57, was on the entrance ramp to eastbound Sunrise Highway at Exit 54 at 8:25 a.m. when he lost control of his 2013 Chevrolet and overturned, police said.

The ramp was closed, the state Department of Transportation said in an alert at 9:40 a.m., but it had reopened by midday.