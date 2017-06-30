Long IslandSuffolk

Sunrise Hwy. crash in Eastport hospitalizes 1, Suffolk police say

A two-car crash closed eastbound lanes of Sunrise Highway Friday, June 29, 2017, Suffolk police said. Credit: LIHotShots / T.J. Lambui

By William Murphybill.murphy@newsday.com

A Hampton Bays man has been arrested for driving while ability impaired by drugs after rear-ending a car on Sunrise Highway in Eastport late Friday morning, Suffolk police said.

Christopher Nahavandi, 51, who was headed east, lost control of his 2009 Toyota after striking the other car, a 2001 Nissan, at about 11:30 a.m., police said.

The Nissan went onto the shoulder; Nahavandi’s Toyota hit the guardrail and overturned, police said.

Both Nahavandi and a person in the Nissan suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center, police said.

With Joan Gralla

