Surfer Jack Shapiro, of Holbrook, dies after being pulled from waters off Gilgo Beach, police say
A surfer pulled from the ocean waters off Gilgo Beach on Sunday afternoon later died, Suffolk County police said Sunday evening.
According to a police news release, a good Samaritan brought Jack Shapiro, 54, of Holbrook, back to the shore at about 2:20 p.m. Shapiro was then taken to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip where he was pronounced dead.
The Suffolk County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.
Detectives ask that anyone with information about the incident call 631-852-6392.
'A different situation at every airport' FAA data analyzed by Newsday shows the number of bird strikes voluntarily reported by airports in New York City and Long Island has increased by 46% between 2009 and 2023. NewsdayTV's Shari Einhorn reports.
'A different situation at every airport' FAA data analyzed by Newsday shows the number of bird strikes voluntarily reported by airports in New York City and Long Island has increased by 46% between 2009 and 2023. NewsdayTV's Shari Einhorn reports.