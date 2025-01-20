Long IslandSuffolk

Surfer Jack Shapiro, of Holbrook, dies after being pulled from waters off Gilgo Beach, police say 

Police officers converge in a parking lot at Gilgo Beach...

Police officers converge in a parking lot at Gilgo Beach on Sunday afternoon after a surfer was pulled from the waters. He was later pronounced dead. Credit: Newsday / James Carbone

By Newsday Staff

A surfer pulled from the ocean waters off Gilgo Beach on Sunday afternoon later died, Suffolk County police said Sunday evening.

According to a police news release, a good Samaritan brought Jack Shapiro, 54, of Holbrook, back to the shore at about 2:20 p.m. Shapiro was then taken to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip where he was pronounced dead.

The Suffolk County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.

Detectives ask that anyone with information about the incident call 631-852-6392.

By Newsday Staff
newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
FAA data analyzed by Newsday shows the number of bird strikes voluntarily reported by airports in New York City and Long Island has increased by 46% between 2009 and 2023. NewsdayTV's Shari Einhorn reports.  Credit: Newsday/File Footage; Photo Credit: AP Photo/Steven Day, Bebeto Matthews; Getty Images

'A different situation at every airport' FAA data analyzed by Newsday shows the number of bird strikes voluntarily reported by airports in New York City and Long Island has increased by 46% between 2009 and 2023. NewsdayTV's Shari Einhorn reports.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
FAA data analyzed by Newsday shows the number of bird strikes voluntarily reported by airports in New York City and Long Island has increased by 46% between 2009 and 2023. NewsdayTV's Shari Einhorn reports.  Credit: Newsday/File Footage; Photo Credit: AP Photo/Steven Day, Bebeto Matthews; Getty Images

'A different situation at every airport' FAA data analyzed by Newsday shows the number of bird strikes voluntarily reported by airports in New York City and Long Island has increased by 46% between 2009 and 2023. NewsdayTV's Shari Einhorn reports.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME