Kumo Sushi & Steakhouse in Stony Brook issued citations after more than a dozen are sickened, authorities say 

More than a dozen patrons were treated at area hospitals for a foodborne illness after dining at a Stony Brook restaurant Saturday afternoon, Suffolk County officials said.

The Department of Health Services believes the likely culprit was "mishandled and improperly stored cooked rice that was served" at Kumo Sushi & Steakhouse on Nesconset Highway, said Suffolk County spokesperson Marykate Guilfoyle. The health department issued 15 violations to the restaurant, including eight for foodborne illness risk factors, Guilfoyle said.

"Twelve people were taken to Stony Brook [University] Hospital," Guilfoyle said. "They were all released from the emergency room rather quickly. None needed to stay overnight."

Joe Agovino, a spokesperson for Suffolk County Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services, said several more diners were treated at other hospitals.

Suffolk Police and 13 area fire departments responded to the restaurant at 4:07 p.m. after receiving “multiple” 911 calls, Agovino said. Emergency crews cleared the area shortly after 6 p.m.

Guilfoyle said the incident involved two large groups who were dining at the restaurant. The first group, a party of 25, shared a meal from 1 to 3 p.m., with 16 members later reporting vomiting after leaving the restaurant. No one from that group was hospitalized.

The ambulances were called after the second party got sick inside the restaurant and its parking lot about an hour later, Guilfoyle said.

The cooked rice that investigators believed caused the illness was discarded in the presence of health inspectors, Guilfoyle said.

"All of the corrective actions were taken and the restaurant is open," she added.

Stony Brook University Hospital officials confirmed only that patients were treated and released, declining to say how the individuals were treated, citing privacy concerns.

A woman who answered the phone at the restaurant Saturday evening declined to comment on the incident.

Some of the citations were issued for minor violations such as gloves not being stored in the proper places or for not having paper towels and soap at sink areas, Guilfoyle said.

The Suffolk County Health Department Food Protection Program performs routine inspections to "establish safeguards for the control of food and preventing consumption of unwholesome, adulterated or otherwise unfit food," according to the department website. Full-service restaurants are typically visited at least once per year.

Each year, Suffolk's Food Protection Program issues about 7,000 food service establishment permits, conducts more than 6,000 inspections and investigates approximately 600 consumer complaints, the department states.