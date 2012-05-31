Suspect sought in party store theft

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and the Second Precinct Crime Section are looking for a man who in May stole money from two cash registers at an East Northport party gifts store, police said Thursday.

Suffolk police on Thursday released photographs of the suspect taken from video surveillance cameras at the Home Party Gifts store at 290 Larkfield Rd.

The suspect entered the store at about 4:42 p.m. May 21, opened two cash registers at the checkout counter when no one was looking and took an unspecified amount of cash from each, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.