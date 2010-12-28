Suspect sought in tractor thefts

Suffolk County police have released surveillance photographs of a suspect wanted in the November theft of two tractors from excavation companies, according to a news release.

On Nov. 14, the suspect took a 2004 Caterpillar tractor from the yard of Pedra Earth Movers on Claremont Avenue in Holbrook, police said. The suspect fled in a dark-colored pickup truck.

The tractor is worth about $25,000, police said.

Earlier that day, the same man is believed to have stolen a similar piece of equipment from a landscaping company in Ronkonkoma, according to the release.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers, 800-220-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.