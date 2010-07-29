Suspects in '92 S.C. killing returned to state; Montauk suspect still in NY

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Two men charged in the 1992 cold case death of a New York sailor in South Carolina have been returned to the state, while a Montauk man who also faces charges in the case remains in New York.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports Charles Welty, of Missoula, Mont., and Douglas Emery of New Jersey are back in South Carolina. Thomas Solheim, 53, of Montauk, who has been charged with murder, has not yet been returned to South Carolina, authorities said.

Welty and Emery are charged with murder, kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct and desecration of a corpse in the death of James Allen Horton, 22, of Sherburne.

A woman from Goose Creek, S.C., also faces charges.

Horton was found with a gunshot wound to the chest in a ditch in Berkeley County in 1992. He had been tied up and shot.