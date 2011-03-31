Long IslandSuffolk

SUV flips in Hauppauge accident

The scene of three-car crash where a woman in an SUV flipped over after being struck by driver of Nissan on Wheeler Road near Kings Highway in Hauppauge Thursday morning. (March 31, 2011) Credit: James Carbone

By GARY DYMSKIgary.dymski@newsday.com

A three-vehicle accident in Hauppauge closed southbound Wheeler Road for about a half-hour Thursday morning, largely because of an overturned sport utility vehicle, Suffolk County police said.

Two drivers in the accident, which happened about 10:44 a.m., had nonlife-threatening injuries, police said. The drivers of the SUV and a Nissan were taken to hospitals, police said.

Police did not have an update on their conditions.

A witness at the scene said the Nissan driver hit the front side of the SUV, flipping it over. A third car then hit the Nissan from behind. That driver did not appear to be hurt, the witness said.

