Police probing slashing at Tanger in Riverhead

Riverhead Town Police are investigating a slashing incident early Friday at the Tanger Outlet Center, a department spokesman said.

A man, 18, received cuts to his face and abdomen outside the Lids store at the outlet center at about 1:52 a.m., the spokesman said.

Police responded to the outlet center after an emergency call for a fight "between several subjects" and discovered the injured man, who was taken by ambulance to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead.

No arrests were made and police are still investigating, the spokesman said.

The slashing incident was not directly related to Black Friday shopping, however, according to the spokesman.

Police have determined that the dispute between two groups had originated elsewhere and then resumed at the mall when two groups of people saw each other shopping.