Two Riverhead residents arrested on drug charges, police say

Two Riverhead residents were arrested on Wednesday and charged with "intent to sell" and possession of controlled substances -- crack cocaine and marijuana, police said.

After an investigation into drug sales, a search warrant was executed at 641 Doctors Path, Apartment 5, police said in a news release.

The Suffolk County district attorney's East End Drug Task Force, working with other units, also found cash and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Tanisha Whitley, 31, and Darryn Hardin, 28, both facing felony and misdemeanor charges, will be arraigned in Riverhead Town Justice Court.

Officers from the Riverhead Town Police, Community Oriented Police Enforcement, K-9 units and Suffolk County Emergency Services also assisted.