Police investigate robbery of TD Bank branch in Medford

A police K-9 unit at the scene of a bank...

A police K-9 unit at the scene of a bank robbery in the 1800 block of Route 112 in Medford Monday morning, Nov. 30, 2015. Credit: James Carbone

Pattern Crime Unit detectives are investigating a robbery Monday morning at a TD Bank branch in Medford, Suffolk County police said.

No one was injured.

Police said the robbery occurred at the bank branch in the 1800 block of Route 112 at 9:58 a.m. The robber, wearing a ski mask, sunglasses and a gray jacket, entered and handed a demand note "threatening violence" if the teller did not surrender cash. The teller complied.

Police did not say how much was taken in the robbery.

It was not clear whether the man was armed.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

