Teacher faces child endangerment charges

A teacher in the Eastport-South Manor Central School District has been arrested on child endangerment charges after having inappropriate physical contact with a female student, Suffolk County police said Tuesday.

Police said Felipe Argueta, 35, a teacher at Eastport-South Manor Junior-Senior High School in Manorville, was arrested at his home at 72 Westcliffe Dr. in Mount Sinai about 4:20 p.m. Monday regarding an incident in March that also included him making inappropriate comments to the student.

District officials conducted an internal investigation after the incident was reported to school officials by the student,, police said in a news release. The district notified police on April 15, the release said.

The district "acted immediately" upon learning of the incident, superintendent Mark Nocero said in a statement.

"The district has taken every action available to us under the law, and Mr. Argueta is no longer in the classroom," Nocero said in the statement.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The statement did not specify exactly when Argueta was suspended or if the suspension was with or without pay.

Argueta is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, and his arraignment is Aug. 9 at First District Court in Central Islip, police said. He could not be reached for comment.