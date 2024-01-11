Fire consumes Tesla, spreads to adjacent vehicle, building in Lindenhurst

Long IslandSuffolk

A 2022 Tesla burned down to its frame early Thursday on South Wellwood Avenue in Lindenhurst. Credit: Paul Mazza

By Maureen Mullarkey

A 2022 Tesla burst into flames at a Lindenhurst marina early Thursday, damaging another car and a building, police said. 

At about 12:41 a.m., members of the Lindenhurst Fire Department responded to a 911 call reporting a vehicle fire on South Wellwood Avenue at the Surfside 3 Marina.

The fire destroyed the Tesla, reducing it to its bare frame. An adjacent building and a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe also sustained damage from the fire, Suffolk County police said.

Detectives believe the fire is “noncriminal in nature,” but are investigating the cause.

The area was not flooded when law enforcement arrived, despite Wednesday's storm and high tide, police said.

No injuries were reported.

