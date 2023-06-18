Officials: Fire destroys nearly 100-year-old Central Islip church

An overnight fire destroyed a nearly century-old church building in Central Islip, fire officials said Sunday.

Volunteers from seven departments battled the blaze for just over two hours at The Episcopal Church of the Messiah on Carleton Avenue, Central Islip Fire Department Chief Michael Zaleski said.

“It’s totaled on the interior,” Zaleski said of the church building.

Suffolk County police confirmed the fire was reported at 2:10 a.m.

Zaleski said volunteers arrived to find the fire burning from the basement of the church up to the ceiling on the main floor. He said the balloon frame design of “the extremely old structure” caused the fire to quickly spread.

Volunteers from Brentwood, East Brentwood, East Islip, Hauppauge, Islip and Islip Terrace assisted the Central Islip Fire Department at the scene. Central Islip-Hauppauge Ambulance Corps. was also present, though officials said no injuries were reported.

“Other than it being an old church, it was a pretty simple fire to handle,” Zaleski said.

Church officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

Suffolk Police arson squad investigators will work to determine the cause and origin of the fire, Zaleski said.