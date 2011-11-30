Thief flees after guard fires at him

Police are searching for a man who attempted to rob an armored car Tuesday evening in Islandia, but fled without a dime after one of the two guards fired a shot at him.

It was not clear if the would-be robber was hit by gunfire.

The incident occurred outside the Chase bank branch on Veterans Memorial Highway at about 6:20 p.m., police said.

Suffolk County police said the would-be robber approached the Garda armored car and demanded the cash canisters from an outdoor ATM the guards were servicing.

One of the guards complied, and the robber attempted to flee, police said. But as the second guard approached, the robber pointed "what appeared to be a gun" at him -- and the second guard fired his weapon at the suspect. The robber then dropped the canisters and fled.

Police said the would-be robber is about 6 feet tall and was wearing dark clothing. No other description was available.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.