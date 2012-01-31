Tractor trailer accident closes Sunrise ramp

An overturned tractor trailer Tuesday temporarily closed the eastbound service road ramp from Sunrise Highway to northbound Nicolls Road in Bayport, Suffolk County police said.

The ramp has since been reopened.

A police spokeswoman said a call reporting a one-vehicle accident was received at 12:07 p.m.

Neither the driver of the 18-wheeler nor anyone else was injured, according to Fifth Precinct officers.

Scrap metal from the trailer fell to the roadway, and the ramp was closed so debris could be removed, police said.

Police said the accident does not appear to be criminal.