Traffic stop leads to drug, DWI charges

A Florida man faces a DWI charge after a trooper stopped him for an unsafe lane change Tuesday in Southampton, State Police said.

Linn Strickler, 61, of Clearwater, Fla., was driving a white GMC Jimmy east on Montauk Highway near Ponquogue Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. when he was pulled over for moving from his lane unsafely, a news release said.

As Strickler was being interviewed, troopers said they "detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath as well as a strong odor of marijuana emanating from his vehicle," according to the release.

Troopers searched the vehicle and found a plastic bag containing 8 grams of marijuana, police said.

Strickler failed sobriety tests and was arrested, police said. He also provided a breath-analyzer reading of .15 percent, according to police.

He was charged with DWI, unlawful possession of marijuana and traffic violations.

Strickler is scheduled to appear Nov. 26 in Southampton Town Court.