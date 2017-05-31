Truck driver seriously injured in Ronkonkoma crash, cops say

A Coram man was seriously injured Tuesday, Suffolk police said, when the box truck he was driving collided with a SUV on the service road of the Long Island Expressway in Ronkonkoma.

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives said Ronald Gocinski, 29, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition with head trauma in the crash at Ocean Avenue.

The driver of the SUV, Shalini Kathuria, 26, of Selden, suffered back and neck injuries that were not considered life-threatening, and was also treated at Stony Brook, police said.

Police said the accident occurred at about 2:15 p.m. when Kathuria’s southbound 2013 Honda SUV collided with Gocinski’s 2013 Isuzu box truck, which was traveling east on Express Drive South.

Police said the Isuzu, which is registered to Hartcorn Plumbing and Heating of Ronkonkoma, was inspected at the scene and that the Honda was impounded for a safety check.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The crash remains under investigation and police ask anyone with information to call Fourth Squad detectives at 631-854-8452.