Two car fires reported in W. Babylon

Suffolk County's arson squad is investigating two early morning car fires in West Babylon, police said.

Police and fire officials responded to two calls between 1:15 a.m. and 2:20 a.m., said a spokeswoman for Suffolk County police.

"The fires do not appear to be related but they are under investigation," the spokeswoman said.

Police responded at 1:15 a.m. to a call of a GMC sports utility vehicle on fire in the street at Magaw Place and then again at 2:20 a.m. to another call, about three or four miles north, on Cabot Street for a Lexus SUV on fire, also in the street.

Firefighters from the West Babylon fire department extinguished the fire on Magaw; East Farmindale firefighters handled the blaze on Cabot. Both fires were put out in about 15 minutes and there were no injuries, according to reports.