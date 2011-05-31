Two charged in E. Quogue bat beating

Two East End men were arrested Monday, a day after police said they attacked a man with a baseball bat and robbed him of $275 in East Quogue.

Southampton Town police said the incident occurred early Sunday and said the victim, who suffered serious injuries after being struck in the head with the bat, had been taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. His condition was unknown.

Police said an investigation led them to arrest Ricardo Appling, 25, of East Quogue, and Oleg S. Suleymanov, 22, of Hampton Bays, on Monday.

The two were charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree assault, police said. In addition, police said, Suleymanov was charged with third-degree and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Arraignment details were not available.

Police said that, in an unrelated incident, Suleymanov was charged with second-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal mischief stemming from a burglary that occurred just before the assault and robbery Sunday.

In that incident, police said Suleymanov entered an occupied home in Quogue, cutting a window screen and climbing in, but fled after being confronted by a resident in the home.

No one was injured in that incident, police said.