Two charged with hosting underage parties

Two Southampton Town residents were arrested over the holiday weekend on charges of violating the Suffolk County Social Host Law, police said.

Southampton Town Police were called on Friday at 10:30 p.m. to 11 S. Bay Ave. in Eastport for a report of a large house party with underage drinking. The officers found several teenagers between 14 and 18 drinking at the house, police said.

The homeowner, Heather Petrie, 38, was home and knew that the teens were drinking, police said. Petrie was charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child and violating the social host law. She was being held for arraignment in Southampton Town Justice Court, police said.

The teens were released to family members. Child Protective Services was also notified and is investigating, police said.

Police also arrested Isaac Gad, 46, of Water Mill, during a separate incident on Saturday morning.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

At about 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, police went to 7 Uncle Leo's Lane in Water Mill for a report of a loud party. They found several underage youths at the house who were consuming alcohol, police said.

Gad, the homeowner, was home and knew about the alcohol consumption. He was charged with violating the social host law, processed and released on an appearance ticket. He will appear in Southampton Town Justice Court, police said.