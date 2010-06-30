Two men shot outside N. Amityville home
Two North Amityville men were shot as they talked to their landlord outside their home early Wednesday, police said.
Suffolk police said Nuer Griffin, 29, was shot in the right knee and right buttock, while a bullet grazed the leg of Reynaldo Jackson, 45.
Both men were admitted to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip and in stable condition.
The shooting was on East Smith Street at 12:25 a.m.
The two men were talking to the landlord about a prior incident with a tenant, police said, but officers provided no details on that situation and would not say if it was related to the shooting.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential, police said.