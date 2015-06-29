Two Suffolk beaches closed due to bacteria, officials say

Lake Ronkonkoma Beach in the Town of Islip and Head of the Bay Club Beach in Huntington Bay have been closed to bathing as a result of bacteria found at levels higher than state standards, Suffolk County health officials said Monday.

Bathing in such contaminated water "can result in gastrointestinal illness, as well as infections of the eyes, ears, nose and throat," said Dr. James Tomarken, county health commissioner.

To learn more and stay up to date on affected beaches, residents can call the county's bathing beach hotline at 631-852-5822 or check http://bit.ly/1qHFZdr