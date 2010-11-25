Two women hurt in single-car crash in Manorville

Two teenagers were hospitalized, one of them listed in critical condition, after their vehicle crashed into a utility pole Wednesday night on a residential road in Manorville, Suffolk police said Thursday.

The driver, Candice Shore, 19, of East Moriches, and her passenger, Jamie Carroll, 18, of Manorville, were traveling from Shore's home to a Starbucks in Manorville, Suffolk police Det. Sgt. John Best said.

Shore was driving north on Bauer Avenue, near Harmony Street, at 11:10 p.m. when she lost control of her 1999 Ford Explorer as she headed around a bend, police said.

She overcorrected, crossed the southbound lane and struck a utility pole, Best said.

Both teens were thrown from the sport utility vehicle. "It appears that neither one was wearing their seat belt," Best said.

Shore was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue, where she was listed in critical condition Thursday. Carroll was taken via helicopter to Stony Brook University Medical Center.

Police said they still are investigating the crash.

Excessive speed may have been a factor, Best said. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to have been involved, he said.