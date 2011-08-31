Two wounded in North Bellport shooting

Two people, one a teenager, were shot and wounded during a dispute between two groups of males in a wooded area of North Bellport late Tuesday, Suffolk County police said.

The two victims -- one 17, the other 20 -- were transported to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries,police said. Police have not released the identities of either victim.

The incident occurred at about 11:40 p.m. near the intersection of Agamemnon and Patchogue avenues. Police said detectives are investigating possible gang involvement, but said no arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is continuing.