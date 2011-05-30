Untainted memories of Gilgo, Oak beaches

For Mike Barrone and his father, John Barrone, Gilgo and Oak beaches hold fond fishing memories, not images of human remains.

The pair, parked along Ocean Parkway Sunday to watch the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach, visit the area every summer to go fishing at Oak, Gilgo and West Gilgo beaches.

"I think we'll always associate this with fishing and the guys that go to Oak Beach with their Corvette Club," said Mike Barrone, 45, who lives in Maryland and was visiting his father in Bellmore. Even though the area was closed off as a crime scene months ago, Mike Barrone said his opinion of it hasn't changed.

"I think it's more the other people who don't know the area," he said. "They associate it with" the 10 sets of human remains found along Ocean Parkway.

John Fitzgerald, 41, of Floral Park, has been following developments in the investigation of the remains and the possibility of a serial killer. Like the Barrones, Fitzgerald had parked on the side of the parkway between Tobay and Jones Beaches to watch the air show.

"I think it's scary that somebody that we share this road with is capable of doing that," he said.

The first four sets of remains found in December were all women who had worked as prostitutes and advertised online. Police have said those found later appear to not be related to the first group.

"This is a crime scene," Fitzgerald said. "You tend to block it out. Half of you wants to see the air show, the other half is a little curious about being in a crime scene."

Beth Blake, 49, was also sitting along Ocean Parkway with friends and family. Blake, of Norwalk, Conn., grew up in Kings Park. "The air show is what draws people," she said. "All that other stuff pales in comparison. I love the ocean and even with all that news, it didn't deter me."