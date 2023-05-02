Long IslandSuffolk

Drivers injured in Bay Shore two-vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives are investigating a serious vehicle...

Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives are investigating a serious vehicle crash at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Santam Court in Bay Shore on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.  Credit: Tom Lambui

By Robert Brodskyrobert.brodsky@newsday.com@BrodskyRobert

A two-vehicle crash in Bay Shore Tuesday morning injured both drivers, one seriously, Suffolk County police said.

Shortly before 8 a.m., a Camaro traveling southbound on Fifth Avenue crossed into the northbound lane, just north of Santam Court, and struck a box truck head-on, according to detectives from the Third Squad.

The male driver of the box truck, whose name was not released, suffered serious injuries, authorities said.

The male driver of the Camaro, whose identity was also not released, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

There were no other passengers in either vehicle.

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

