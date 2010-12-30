Vehicle fire off LIE in Dix Hills

A vehicle fire at the eastbound rest area just before Exit 52 on the Long Island Expressway in Dix Hills closed the right lane of traffic for about an hour Thursday morning, the Department of Transportation said in a traffic alert.

The alert issued at 6:37 a.m. said the lane was closed at the rest area exit.

No further information was available.

A traffic cam at the website, informny.com, showed fire officials at the scene and eastbound traffic moving slowly.

