Rocky Point VFW Post, museum, honors those who served on D-Day

Drops of sweat streamed down Frank Lombardi’s face as he described what it must have been like for American paratroopers landing in Normandy on D-Day to an anniversary ceremony crowd at the VFW Post 6249 Suffolk County World War II and Military History Museum in Rocky Point on Sunday.

Dressed similarly to how the troops appeared on that historic day, the Wading River resident, himself an Army veteran, spoke of the harsh weather and grueling battle conditions that generation of soldiers faced as they persevered on June 6, 1944, and in the months that followed.

“I don't think the importance of the day and the Normandy invasion can be understated,” said Lombardi, who served from 1986 to 2000.

The speakers at the museum, which opened last December, relayed the stories of D-Day through family accounts and items donated to the museum.

“That generation is getting smaller and smaller by the day and month,” said museum curator Richard Acritelli, who teaches history at Rocky Point High School and Suffolk County Community College. “But these days can’t be forgotten.”

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Normandy beach landing, code-named Operation Neptune, brought together the land, air, and sea forces of the Allied armies for the largest amphibious invasion in military history and the turning point in the eventual defeat of Nazi Germany.

More than 160,000 Allied troops landed across a 50-mile area of the French coastline, heavily protected, to fight Nazi soldiers on the beaches of Normandy.

By the end of the day, more than 9,000 Allied soldiers were wounded or killed. But through their efforts, the Allies were able to begin making their way across Europe and eventually defeat Adolf Hitler's forces.

The museum features donated and lent items from all wars and branches of military service.

“The oldest thing that we have is a rifle from 1816,” said Acritelli, who served in the Army until 2003. “And we have uniforms from today and everything else in between.”

Hanging on the north wall of the museum is the uniform of Maj. John J. O’Connor Jr., of Sayville, who served during the invasion and later spent eight months in a prisoner of war camp after being captured. His daughter, Debra O’Connor, read his diary entry about being liberated.

"We were liberated by a combat command of 300 brave men and 50 tanks of General George S. Patton's 4th Armored Division which fought for two days over 60 miles of German-occupied territory," O'Connor read.

"This liberation was an answer to my father's prayer," she added.

Guests were also able to see a World War II Army jeep up close and a presentation from attorney David DePinto of Smithtown, a fan of World II history who shared a scaled model he is building of the battle on Normandy Beach.

“Americans, whether it's here on Long Island or across the country, they need to know how close we came to losing the war, and what people had done to leave high school or leave college to go into service,” Acritelli said. “Normandy is one of those special moments that is something Americans should always stop and reflect on.”

Acritelli encouraged veterans, their family members and collectors interested in donating to the museum or visiting to contact him at richvack@yahoo.com or 631-839-2996.

With Morgan Campbell