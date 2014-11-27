Bay Shore motorcyclist killed in Brentwood crash, police say

A Bay Shore motorcyclist died after crashing into a car in Brentwood Wednesday evening, Suffolk police said.

Vincent Alcarese, 46, died after his Harley-Davidson collided with a Buick Century, police said. A 31-year-old man who was driving the Buick was traveling north on Brentwood Road and tried to make a left turn at Suffolk Avenue. Alcarese was heading south on Brentwood Road when he hit the side of the Buick about 4:55 p.m.

Alcarese was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Suffolk County medical examiner's office, police said. The driver of the Buick was not hurt and stayed at the scene.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks, police said. Anyone that may have seen the crash but has not been interviewed by detectives can call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352. The investigation is ongoing.