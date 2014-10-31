Huntington man dies after being hit by car Thursday

A man seriously injured Thursday when he was hit by a car as he crossed a Huntington street has died of his injuries, Suffolk County police said.

Vincent Butler, 75, of Huntington, was taken to Huntington Hospital after being hit by a 2007 Honda Accord at West Main Street, about 10 feet from Scudder Place, at 6:55 a.m., police said.

Butler died later Thursday night, police said.

The driver, Adrian Schenck, 38, of Huntington, was not injured. Schenck was driving east on West Main Street when the accident occurred and remained at the scene, police said.

The Honda was impounded for a safety check and the investigation is continuing.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.

CORRECTION: The driver was misidentified in a previous version of this story.