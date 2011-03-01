Vote postponed on Dix Hills fire station

Dix Hills fire officials postponed last night a March 8 vote for a $19.75-million bond that would have paid for a new firehouse and other buildings.

The decision came during a public hearing at which about 100 residents listened and let their voices - for and against the proposal - be heard.

Fire Commissioner Philip H. Tepe announced the postponement about two hours into the lively public hearing, at which district officials were alternately praised and criticized by the residents, including volunteers with the department who came out to hear details of the proposal. The bond would pay for a new firehouse, maintenance building, training tower and other projects.

"We're trying to be sensitive to the issues that have been raised in the public hearings," Tepe said.

Residents complained that voting hours were too short and that voters could not cast absentee ballots.

A new date has not been set.

Just before the meeting, four residents picketed outside the district's headquarters on Deer Park Avenue in opposition to the project because of the cost and what they say is a lack of transparency by fire officials.

Michael Shain, a 10-year Dix Hills resident and one of the protesters, said he was pleased the vote was postponed.

"Great," he said. "It will be a chance for more of the public to know about the project."

Fire officials propose a 31,400-square-foot firehouse, plus a 4,600-square-foot basement, with a large meeting room that would also be used for functions, a weight-training room, two kitchens, an expanded bay area and a new dispatch room. It would cost about $11.2 million. The bond includes $3 million for a maintenance building and $5 million for other maintenance items on the property, such as $500,000 for a training tower. The bond would be paid off in 20 years.

Andrea Carone, a 40-year Dix Hills resident and mother of three, said the bond should be approved because you can't put a price tag on safety.

"They need to keep up with modern technology and resources to facilitate their efforts in saving lives."

A district analysis found that fixing and modifying the existing, original building, built in 1956, would cost about $7.6 million, so for an additional $3.6 million district officials said it made sense to demolish and construct a new one.

The district has 170 volunteers, covers 26 square miles and answers about 2,400 calls a year. The building would be wheelchair accessible and energy efficient under state guidelines, saving money in heating and air-conditioning costs, officials said.