W. Babylon shooting victim dies

A West Babylon man who was shot in the head outside a bar Saturday was pronounced dead Sunday, Suffolk police said.

Michael Anderson, 30, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip after an unknown assailant shot him once in the head about 2:20 a.m. Saturday, police said.

He and a friend were walking back to the Stone Hedge Pub on Sunrise Highway in West Babylon after stopping by a gas station to buy cigars, police said.

The friend told police that someone in a vehicle parked on the service road in front of the bar called out Anderson's nickname, according to police. Anderson walked behind the car while the friend continued into the bar before a gunshot was heard, police said.

The investigation was ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers, 800-220-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.

With Gary Dymski