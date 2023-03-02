Suffolk recovers $750G in wages owed to workers at construction companies and other county businesses, DA says

Suffolk County has recovered more than $750,000 in wages and contributions owed to workers and state agencies by companies that shortchanged them, authorities announced Thursday.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said businesses, including a gas station and a convenience store, construction companies and a car wash, had failed to pay workers legally required wages.

Some of the work was done for school districts, while others were done on government owned marinas and beaches.

“Suffolk county residents who work hard to earn an honest living deserve to be compensated fairly for their hard work,” Tierney said at a morning news conference, surrounded by labor leaders.

He said that companies that underpaid their workers were undercutting ones that obeyed the law, by underbidding them for projects.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A task force comprised of Tierney‘s office, the New York State Department of Labor, the New York State insurance fund and the Suffolk County Police Department conducted an investigation into the under payments.

Authorities said some of the workers who were taken advantage of were undocumented immigrants who were often afraid to come forward to complain, or did not know they had the legal right to be paid prevailing wages.

In one case, the owner of a gas station and convenience store in Brentwood allegedly bullied one employee by threatening to contact immigration authorities and falsely report him to the police for a crime he did not commit, Tierney‘s office said.

A construction company working on a capital improvement project for the Huntington Union Free School District failed to pay its employees the mandated prevailing wage or overtime wages for time worked beyond 40 hours a week, The district attorneys office said.

A garbage collection company systematically underpaid four employees while working for the village of Lake Grove, Tierney‘s office said.

Another construction company also broke wage laws while working on the Gilgo Beach Marina dock reconstruction project for the town of Babylon, and the Bayport Beach break water and reconstruction project in the Town of Islip.

A brushless car wash in Dix Hills failed to pay its employees minimum and overtime wage rates, Tierney said.

New York State Department of labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “Any employer who steals from their workers will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law in New York State."

Check back for updates on this developing story.