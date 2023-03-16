Watermill Caterers in Smithtown sued over alleged  withholding of tips

Claiming management illegally withheld tips since at least 2016, two food service workers at the Watermill catering hall in Smithtown have sued the company and its officers, demanding payment and unspecified damages.

The lawsuit, filed in Suffolk County Supreme Court, seeks class action status for more than 40 workers and was filed on behalf of Cigdem Metin and Sevil Nixon, who worked benefits and other events at Watermill Caterers on Route 347 in 2017.

A Jan. 24 complaint names as defendants William Lacal, Vincenzo Pugliese and Silvana Scotto-Zangri. All are listed as company principals on the Watermill’s liquor license.

A lawyer for the company and its principals did not respond to a request for comment. A receptionist who answered the phone at the Watermill said nobody was available to comment. The defendants have until April 14 to respond to the suit.

Metin and Nixon could not be reached, and it was unclear if they still worked for the Watermill. Their lawyers did not respond to a request for comment.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

It was unclear if Metin and Nixon had filed claims with the state Department of Labor, which enforces rules forbidding employers from appropriating tips. The department’s press office did not respond to requests for comment.

Dispute over 'Mandatory Charge'

The Watermill, part of the Scotto family’s portfolio of upscale Long Island eateries and catering halls, regularly hosts weddings and galas and was for years a destination for local GOP politicians, including former Smithtown Supervisor Patrick Vecchio.

In 2019, Anthony Scotto, who is not named in the lawsuit, proposed a $28.2 million, 130-room hotel at the site. Municipal environmental review of the proposal is underway.

In 2021, Scotto family businesses including the Watermill won $15 million in federal COVID relief grants, among the largest on Long Island, Newsday reported.

According to the suit, bills, menus, contracts and other documents for the Watermill and other company venues included a charge — known as the Mandatory Charge — for “administration” of banquets and catered events.

“A reasonable customer would believe that the Mandatory Charge was in fact a gratuity,” but management “engaged in a policy and practice of failing to pay the Mandatory Charge” to waitstaff and “instead retained the money for their own benefit," the suit states.

The complaint alleges that management violated state labor law and other provisions of state code not only by keeping tips, but by failing to keep proper records of the charges and failing to “clearly disclose” to customers that the charges were not tips.

Organizations that have advertised events at the Watermill include the Suffolk Sports Hall of Fame, Smithtown Central School District and World of Pink Foundation, a breast cancer charity. Hall of Fame representatives could not be reached. A spokeswoman for Smithtown schools, whose Junior Gala is scheduled to be held at the Watermill in April, declined to comment.

World of Pink president Christine Guarino, who hosted fashion shows at the Watermill for years before moving to a larger space, said she had never paid administration fees and that the allegations were hard for her to believe.

“Nobody that I worked with ever seemed like they were unhappy as staff members or slighted,” she said. The owners and managers she knew were “above-and-beyond generous,” even discounting fees so she could give more generous tips to the waitstaff, she said.

“They don’t deserve this," Guarino said.