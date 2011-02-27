Way to go! Jessica Anson, Middle Island

Jessica Anson, a senior at Longwood High School in Middle Island, won first place statewide last month in a scholarship contest sponsored by the New York State Farm Bureau.

The contest required teens to write an essay about what they would change in their communities if they had the power to do so. Anson said she would further homeowners' familiarity with plants and the benefits of buying them locally.

"In doing this, people can become more aware of their surrounding environment and realize we are not separate from nature, but actually an element of it and should respect it and utilize it in a sustainable way," said Anson, who received a $1,500 college scholarship.

In the essay, Anson recounted working in her family's nursery starting at age 10 and said small businesses "offer something the big box stores can't" by teaching a love of gardening.

Her essay was pitted against several others judged by the Long Island Farm Bureau in Calverton before vying against nine finalists from across New York.

"We're so proud of Jessica," said Kristina Sidor, the Long Island bureau's promotion and education chair. "We found her bright, personable and definitely worthy of this honor."